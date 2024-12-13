LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sumit Bhatnagar, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹94.37 crore. Under the guidance of Sumit Bhatnagar, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to invest only in and all the stocks comprising the Nifty Next 50 Index in the same weights of these stocks as in the Index with the objective to replicate the performance of the Total Returns Index of Nifty Next 50 Index. The scheme may also invest in derivatives instruments such as Futures and Options linked to stocks comprising the Index or linked to the Nifty Next 50 Index. The scheme will adopt a passive investment strategy and will seek to achieve the investment objective by minimizing the tracking error between the Nifty Next 50 Index (Total Returns Index) and the Scheme.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund returned 0.81%, showing a positive delta of 2.01%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 6.76%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 4.20% 4.08% 0.12% 1 Year 43.86% 16.38% 27.48% 3 Years 19.89% 40.22% -20.33% 5 Years 21.58% 101.49% -79.91%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Biotechnology & Drugs 6.91% Electric Utilities 6.54% Consumer Financial Services 6.4% Regional Banks 6.18% Electronic Instr. & Controls 5.31% Computer Services 5.02% Auto & Truck Parts 4.33% Aerospace & Defense 4.31% Personal & Household Prods. 4.29% Metal Mining 4.23% Misc. Financial Services 4.07% Airline 3.72% Construction - Raw Materials 3.67% Construction Services 3.26% Recreational Products 3.14% Natural Gas Utilities 3.13% Oil & Gas - Integrated 2.88% Software & Programming 2.82% Chemical Manufacturing 2.57% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 2.44% Beverages (Alcoholic) 2.29% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.21% Iron & Steel 1.88% Insurance (Life) 1.82% Misc. Capital Goods 1.64% Personal Services 1.32% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 0.91% Retail (Grocery) 0.73% Rental & Leasing 0.34%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.77 and 0.77, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 16.97% for one year, 17.86% for three years, and 19.68% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: