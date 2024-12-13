Hello User
Next Story
LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sumit Bhatnagar, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 94.37 crore. Under the guidance of Sumit Bhatnagar, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to invest only in and all the stocks comprising the Nifty Next 50 Index in the same weights of these stocks as in the Index with the objective to replicate the performance of the Total Returns Index of Nifty Next 50 Index. The scheme may also invest in derivatives instruments such as Futures and Options linked to stocks comprising the Index or linked to the Nifty Next 50 Index. The scheme will adopt a passive investment strategy and will seek to achieve the investment objective by minimizing the tracking error between the Nifty Next 50 Index (Total Returns Index) and the Scheme. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund returned 0.81%, showing a positive delta of 2.01%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 6.76%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 4.20% 4.08% 0.12%
1 Year 43.86% 16.38% 27.48%
3 Years 19.89% 40.22% -20.33%
5 Years 21.58% 101.49% -79.91%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Hindustan Aeronautics4.31%
Vedanta4.23%
Divis Laboratories3.98%
Tata Power3.95%
Interglobe Aviation3.72%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Biotechnology & Drugs6.91%
Electric Utilities6.54%
Consumer Financial Services6.4%
Regional Banks6.18%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.31%
Computer Services5.02%
Auto & Truck Parts4.33%
Aerospace & Defense4.31%
Personal & Household Prods.4.29%
Metal Mining4.23%
Misc. Financial Services4.07%
Airline3.72%
Construction - Raw Materials3.67%
Construction Services3.26%
Recreational Products3.14%
Natural Gas Utilities3.13%
Oil & Gas - Integrated2.88%
Software & Programming2.82%
Chemical Manufacturing2.57%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)2.44%
Beverages (Alcoholic)2.29%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.21%
Iron & Steel1.88%
Insurance (Life)1.82%
Misc. Capital Goods1.64%
Personal Services1.32%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)0.91%
Retail (Grocery)0.73%
Rental & Leasing0.34%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.77 and 0.77, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 16.97% for one year, 17.86% for three years, and 19.68% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Hindustan Aeronautics10069.09580.04.07
Vedanta91600.086082.04.00
Divis Laboratories6378.06374.03.76
Tata Power86569.084801.03.74
Interglobe Aviation8965.08673.03.52
Power Finance Corp76547.073790.03.36
REC65867.063454.03.32
Siemens4519.04398.03.07
Info Edge India4128.03988.02.97
TVS Motor Co12223.011895.02.97
GAIL India143542.0136129.02.73
Indian Oil Corporation199388.0190284.02.72
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company21959.021067.02.69
DLF34066.032628.02.68
LTI Mindtree4772.04662.02.67
Samvardhana Motherson International148577.0141846.02.57
Pidilite Industries7880.07722.02.43
Bank Of Baroda97335.093937.02.36
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company12457.012024.02.31
United Spirits15192.014934.02.17
Havells India12915.012735.02.09
ABB India2680.02617.01.95
Jindal Steel & Power19895.019279.01.78
Zomato74243.073255.01.78
Ambuja Cements31594.030393.01.77
CANARA BANK173055.0169531.01.75
Shree Cement698.0678.01.70
Bharat Heavy Electricals67204.064833.01.55
Bosch445.0432.01.52
Torrent Pharmaceuticals4798.04678.01.50
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company20939.019914.01.48
Punjab National Bank151764.0150076.01.47
Zydus Lifesciences12877.012652.01.27
Jio Financial Services40166.038847.01.26
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation15312.015115.01.25
Varun Beverages15094.014343.00.86
Avenue Supermarts1804.01756.00.70
Adani Green Energy4297.04236.00.68
Adani Power10675.010368.00.62
Bajaj Holdings & Investment529.0511.00.53
JSW Energy6263.06248.00.43
Adani Energy Solutions4545.04317.00.43
Macrotech Developers3334.03316.00.40
NHPC38612.037089.00.31
Adani Total Gas3353.03281.00.24

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Godrej Consumer Products18938.018916.02.43
Dabur India29975.029954.01.62
Indian Railway Finance Corporation20563.020425.00.32
Union Bank Of India22805.022505.00.27
Life Insurance Corporation of India2661.02618.00.25

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

