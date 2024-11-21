LIC Mutual Fund buys stake in this small-cap stock below ₹100 during Q2FY25

  • Stock Market Today: LIC Mutual Fund bought stake in small-cap stock JTL Industries in Q2FY25. The shareholding data at the end of the September 2024 quarter showed LIC Mutual Fund had a 1.54% stake in the company. 

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated21 Nov 2024, 12:31 PM IST
LIC Mutual Fund buys stake in this small-cap stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 during Q2FY25
LIC Mutual Fund buys stake in this small-cap stock below ₹100 during Q2FY25(Photo: Mint)

Stock Market Today: LIC Mutual Fund bought a stake in the small-cap stock JTL Industries during the second quarter of the financial year 2024-24 (Q2FY25). The shareholding data at the end of the September 2024 quarter showed LIC Mutual Fund held a 1.54% stake in JTL Industries, a small-cap stock priced below 100.

LIC MF Large Cap Fund held 30,21,704 fully paid-up equity shares of JTL Industries as per the shareholding pattern at the end of the September 2024 quarter, which translated into a 1.54% stake. The shareholding pattern for the June 2024 quarter showed no holdings by LIC MF Large Cap Fund, suggesting that the fund acquired shares during the September 2024 quarter.

 

Also Read | PSP Projects share price drops 9% after Adani group shares crash. Here’s why

JTL Industries share price hit a one-year or 52-week high of 138.30 on the BSE in January 2024, however, it corrected significantly to its one-year or 52-week low of 83.55 by March 2024.

JTL Industries share price has recovered significantly to around 95 levels now, gaining more than 13% from lows.

JTL Industries Limited is amongst the fast-growing steel tube manufacturers. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. The cumulative capacity of the company is ~6,86,000 MTPA for pipe manufacturing and 3,00,000 MTPA is backward integration

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 crash 1% each; what is driving the market down?

JTL Industries enters and JV agreement

JTL Industries, as per its release on November 20, entered into a special purpose joint venture (JV) agreement with M/s Singla Constructions Limited to participate in a railway tender and further execute the contract, if the same is awarded to their JV.

In early November, JTL Industries secured a bid as an L-1 supplier for 36,000 MT GMS (Galvanized Mild Steel) tubes in support of Jal Jeevan Mission in Jammu.

Also Read | BPCL, Vedanta among 15 large-cap stocks with highest dividend yields

The order for the supply of ISI-certified GMS tubes for 95% of the sizes, amounting to 35,473 MT of the total order, is valued at 265 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsLIC Mutual Fund buys stake in this small-cap stock below ₹100 during Q2FY25

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

471.00
01:22 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-53.1 (-10.13%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

229.10
01:22 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-8.1 (-3.41%)

Tata Steel share price

141.50
01:22 PM | 21 NOV 2024
2.05 (1.47%)

Ambuja Cements share price

493.50
01:22 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-56.1 (-10.21%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Hotels Company share price

785.90
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
32.5 (4.31%)

National Aluminium Company share price

249.90
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
9.6 (4%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

680.75
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
23.05 (3.5%)

Coforge share price

8,166.95
01:15 PM | 21 NOV 2024
53.05 (0.65%)
More from 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer share price

241.05
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-22.7 (-8.61%)

ACC share price

2,028.55
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-156.5 (-7.16%)

Century Plyboards (I) share price

693.30
01:15 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-43.5 (-5.9%)

Aegis Logis share price

797.10
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-42.3 (-5.04%)
More from Top Losers

VIP Industries share price

489.45
01:15 PM | 21 NOV 2024
29.5 (6.41%)

CRISIL share price

5,572.85
01:14 PM | 21 NOV 2024
302.35 (5.74%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,510.00
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
344.1 (5.58%)

RESTAURANT BR share price

82.92
01:16 PM | 21 NOV 2024
4.12 (5.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,645.00550.00
    Chennai
    77,651.00550.00
    Delhi
    77,803.00550.00
    Kolkata
    77,655.00550.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.