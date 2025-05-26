India to benefit from foreign inflows, stock-specific approach better, says Yogesh Patil of LIC AMC
SummaryIndia is set to benefit from foreign investor flows due to a slowdown in the US, with low inflation and domestic capital supporting equity markets, says CIO-equity at LIC mutual fund. Investors should consider diversified equity mutual funds for healthy returns over five years.
India will be one of the key beneficiaries of foreign investor flows, with an anticipated slowdown in the US amid escalating trade tensions, according to Yogesh Patil, chief investment officer (CIO), equity at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd.
