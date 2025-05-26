FPIs appear to have returned to the market in the past month and a half. Will their inflows sustain, given the narrowing yield gap–earnings yield on equity narrowing with respect to the US bond yield?

Earlier, we have seen money flow from emerging markets to the US, and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were underweight on Indian equities. However, as the US is expected to slow down amidst trade wars, the money is expected to move out of the US. As the dollar index trends downwards, investors are moving away from the US dollar and getting into gold and emerging market equities. India can be one of the key beneficiaries of flows. The yield gap has limited relevance.