LIC policyholders need these two things to participate in the upcoming IPO

As the last quarter of the financial year is about to end, all eyes are on the mega initial public offering (IPO) of LIC. The government is likely to file draft papers for LIC IPO with market regulator Sebi by next week, news agency PTI reported quoting a top official. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2022-23 Budget speech had said: "The public issue of the LIC is expected shortly."

