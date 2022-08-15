Should you buy LIC shares post Q1 results?2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 10:15 AM IST
- LIC, which went public recently, reported a multifold jump in its June quarter net profit
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has all the levers in place to maintain its industry-leading position and ramp up growth in the highly profitable product segments (mainly Protection, Non-PAR, and Savings Annuity). However, changing gears for such a vast organization requires a superior and a well thought out execution, said Motilal Oswal.