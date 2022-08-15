Should you buy LIC shares post Q1 results?

“We expect LICI to deliver ~13% CAGR in APE during FY22-24, while VNB margin is likely to improve to 14.6%. However, we estimate operating RoEV to remain modest ~12.4% on a lower margin profile than its private peers. LICI’s valuation, at 0.7x FY24E EV, appears reasonable, considering the gradual recovery in margin and diversification in the business mix," the brokerage said while maintain its Buy rating on LIC shares with an unchanged target price of ₹830.