LIC-owned NBFC stock rebounds following stock market recovery

Shares of Paisalo Digital saw a recovery after experiencing a drop of more than 2% during Thursday's trading session, amid market volatility.

Advertisement

Technical experts believe that Paisalo Digital shares have seen no major traction and continue to trade flat. For the past four months, the 29.5 to 30 zone has acted as a strong base. On the flip side, 34 is the key resistance, followed by 36. A sustained move beyond 36 is needed to trigger positive momentum.

Paisalo Digital shares today, opened at ₹31.11 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹30.49 per share, and an intraday high of ₹31.50 apiece.

Recently, the 7.5 percent Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) of the non-banking financial company (NBFC), amounting to USD 50 million, have now been officially listed on the 'Global Securities Market' of the India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited, effective July 31, 2025.

Advertisement

These bonds were originally issued on December 10, 2024, with a coupon rate of 7.50 percent and a maturity date set for December 10, 2029. This listing allows these debt securities to be traded on the India INX platform, providing investors with a new opportunity to engage with Paisalo Digital's financial instruments, with GLAS Trust Company LLC serving as the trustee.

Additionally, the Board has proposed a final dividend of Re 0.10 per equity share (10 percent) for the fiscal year concluding on March 31, 2025. This dividend is pending approval from shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for September 29, 2025. The Record Date for identifying eligible shareholders is September 22, 2025.

What should investors do? According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Paisalo Digital is currently trading in a tight range with low volatility and fading beta, indicating a phase of contraction. The upper end of the range is placed at 36, while the lower end is at 29.5. This kind of low-volatility setup often precedes a strong directional move.

Advertisement

“A breakout and sustained close above 36 will trigger bullish momentum, while a breakdown below 29.5 could lead to sharp downside. Traders should watch for a range resolution on either side, as the move that follows is likely to be swift and significant,” said Jain.