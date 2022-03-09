Limaye says no to 2nd term; new CEO to steer NSE’s IPO

“I have informed the board that I am not interested in pursuing a second term and will, therefore, not be applying or participating in the process that is underway," Limaye told Mint. “My tenure ends on 16 July 2022. I have done my best to lead the organization in a very difficult period and to stabilize, strengthen, and transform NSE. We have come a long way in terms of controls, governance, technology, regulatory effectiveness, and business growth. I am grateful to all stakeholders, regulators, and the government for the support extended to me," he said.