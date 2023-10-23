20 Microns share price Today Live Updates : 20 Microns Stock Plummets in Trading Today

The opening price for 20 Microns on the last day was ₹133.1, while the closing price was ₹135.8. The stock reached a high of ₹133.1 and a low of ₹133.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹469.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹161.7, while the 52-week low is ₹62.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 1420 shares.
20 Microns share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|139.81
|10 Days
|144.61
|20 Days
|141.43
|50 Days
|127.74
|100 Days
|113.73
|300 Days
|96.61
20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range
Today's low price for 20 Microns stock is ₹133.1 and the high price is also ₹133.1.
20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹133.1, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹135.8
As of the current data, the stock price of 20 Microns is ₹133.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -2.7. This suggests that the stock has declined by ₹2.7.
20 Microns Live Updates
20 MICRONS
20 MICRONS
20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|593.7
|-6.3
|-1.05
|824.66
|417.4
|503.27
|Chembond Chemicals
|359.1
|-11.4
|-3.08
|444.7
|182.1
|482.93
|20 Microns
|133.1
|-2.7
|-1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|469.66
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.46
|-0.1
|-2.81
|5.09
|2.38
|328.21
|AMAL
|332.7
|-10.65
|-3.1
|379.3
|170.35
|411.31
20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed at ₹135.8 on last trading day
On the last day, 20 Microns had a trading volume of 1420 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹135.8.
