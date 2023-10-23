Hello User
20 Microns share price Today Live Updates : 20 Microns Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

20 Microns stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 135.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.1 per share. Investors should monitor 20 Microns stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

20 Microns

The opening price for 20 Microns on the last day was 133.1, while the closing price was 135.8. The stock reached a high of 133.1 and a low of 133.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 469.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 161.7, while the 52-week low is 62.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 1420 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days139.81
10 Days144.61
20 Days141.43
50 Days127.74
100 Days113.73
300 Days96.61
23 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for 20 Microns stock is 133.1 and the high price is also 133.1.

23 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST 20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹133.1, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹135.8

As of the current data, the stock price of 20 Microns is 133.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -2.7. This suggests that the stock has declined by 2.7.

23 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST 20 Microns Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aarti Surfactants593.7-6.3-1.05824.66417.4503.27
Chembond Chemicals359.1-11.4-3.08444.7182.1482.93
20 Microns133.1-2.7-1.99161.762.8469.66
Vikas Ecotech3.46-0.1-2.815.092.38328.21
AMAL332.7-10.65-3.1379.3170.35411.31
23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST 20 Microns share price update :20 Microns trading at ₹133.1, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹135.8

As of the current data, the stock price of 20 Microns is 133.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.7, implying a decrease of 2.7.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of 20 Microns stock was 133.1 and the high price was also 133.1.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST 20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹133.1, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹135.8

The current stock price of 20 Microns is 133.1, with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.99% and by 2.7.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST 20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aarti Surfactants594.85-5.15-0.86824.66417.4504.24
Chembond Chemicals360.8-9.7-2.62444.7182.1485.21
20 Microns133.1-2.7-1.99161.762.8469.66
Vikas Ecotech3.49-0.07-1.975.092.38331.05
AMAL336.3-7.05-2.05379.3170.35415.76
23 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST 20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for 20 Microns stock is as follows: Today's low price: 133.1 Today's high price: 133.1

23 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST 20 Microns share price NSE Live :20 Microns trading at ₹133.1, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹135.8

The current stock price of 20 Microns is 133.1, which represents a decrease of 1.99% or a net change of -2.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.7 compared to the previous trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST 20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aarti Surfactants593.75-6.25-1.04824.66417.4503.31
Chembond Chemicals370.50.00.0444.7182.1498.26
20 Microns133.1-2.7-1.99161.762.8469.66
Vikas Ecotech3.47-0.09-2.535.092.38329.16
AMAL344.050.70.2379.3170.35425.34
23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST 20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed at ₹135.8 on last trading day

On the last day, 20 Microns had a trading volume of 1420 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 135.8.

