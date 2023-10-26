20 Microns share price Today Live Updates : 20 Microns closed today at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55

The last day of trading for 20 Microns saw the stock open at ₹133.1 and close at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹133.1 and a low of ₹130.5 during the day. The market capitalization of 20 Microns is currently at ₹460.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹161.7, while the 52-week low is ₹62.8. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 11,192 shares.
20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|577.6
|-11.15
|-1.89
|824.66
|417.4
|489.62
|Chembond Chemicals
|359.0
|7.4
|2.1
|444.7
|191.3
|482.79
|20 Microns
|133.15
|2.6
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|469.84
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.22
|-0.15
|-4.45
|5.09
|2.38
|305.44
|A1 Acid
|363.5
|-0.25
|-0.07
|400.0
|276.65
|418.03
20 Microns Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price of 20 Microns Ltd stock is 63.05000, while the 52 week high price is 161.95000.
20 Microns share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|138.30
|10 Days
|142.38
|20 Days
|141.61
|50 Days
|128.15
|100 Days
|114.15
|300 Days
|96.92
20 Microns share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.29%
|3 Months
|18.54%
|6 Months
|65.21%
|YTD
|45.25%
|1 Year
|47.52%
20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed at ₹133.1 on last trading day
On the last day, 20 Microns had a trading volume of 11,192 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹133.1.
