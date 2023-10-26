20 Microns share price Today Live Updates : 20 Microns closed today at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55

The last day of trading for 20 Microns saw the stock open at ₹133.1 and close at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹133.1 and a low of ₹130.5 during the day. The market capitalization of 20 Microns is currently at ₹460.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹161.7, while the 52-week low is ₹62.8. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 11,192 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed today at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55 Today, the closing price of 20 Microns stock was ₹133.15, which represents a percent change of 1.99. This means that the stock increased by 1.99% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was 2.6, indicating that the stock price increased by ₹2.6 from the previous closing price of ₹130.55.

20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aarti Surfactants 577.6 -11.15 -1.89 824.66 417.4 489.62 Chembond Chemicals 359.0 7.4 2.1 444.7 191.3 482.79 20 Microns 133.15 2.6 1.99 161.7 62.8 469.84 Vikas Ecotech 3.22 -0.15 -4.45 5.09 2.38 305.44 A1 Acid 363.5 -0.25 -0.07 400.0 276.65 418.03

20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of 20 Microns stock is ₹133.15 and the high price is also ₹133.15.

20 Microns Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of 20 Microns Ltd stock is 63.05000, while the 52 week high price is 161.95000.

20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns trading at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55 The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹133.15, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. Click here for 20 Microns Board Meetings

20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns trading at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55 The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹133.15, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous day. The net change in stock price is 2.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Click here for 20 Microns AGM

20 Microns share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 138.30 10 Days 142.38 20 Days 141.61 50 Days 128.15 100 Days 114.15 300 Days 96.92

20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns trading at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55 The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹133.15 with a percent change of 1.99. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.99% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.6, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹2.6. Click here for 20 Microns Profit Loss

20 Microns share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.29% 3 Months 18.54% 6 Months 65.21% YTD 45.25% 1 Year 47.52%

20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹130.55, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹133.1 The current data shows that the stock price of 20 Microns is ₹130.55 with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.92% and the net change is a decrease of 2.55.

20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed at ₹133.1 on last trading day On the last day, 20 Microns had a trading volume of 11,192 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹133.1.