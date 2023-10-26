Hello User
20 Microns share price Today Live Updates : 20 Microns closed today at 133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's 130.55

11 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

20 Microns stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 130.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.15 per share. Investors should monitor 20 Microns stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

20 Microns

The last day of trading for 20 Microns saw the stock open at 133.1 and close at the same price. The stock reached a high of 133.1 and a low of 130.5 during the day. The market capitalization of 20 Microns is currently at 460.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 161.7, while the 52-week low is 62.8. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 11,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aarti Surfactants577.6-11.15-1.89824.66417.4489.62
Chembond Chemicals359.07.42.1444.7191.3482.79
20 Microns133.152.61.99161.762.8469.84
Vikas Ecotech3.22-0.15-4.455.092.38305.44
A1 Acid363.5-0.25-0.07400.0276.65418.03
26 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST 20 Microns Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of 20 Microns Ltd stock is 63.05000, while the 52 week high price is 161.95000.

26 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days138.30
10 Days142.38
20 Days141.61
50 Days128.15
100 Days114.15
300 Days96.92
26 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST 20 Microns share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.29%
3 Months18.54%
6 Months65.21%
YTD45.25%
1 Year47.52%
26 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST 20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed at ₹133.1 on last trading day

On the last day, 20 Microns had a trading volume of 11,192 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 133.1.

