20 Microns share price Today Live Updates : 20 Microns closed today at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

20 Microns had an open price of ₹133.15 and a close price of ₹130.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹133.15 and a low of ₹133.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹469.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹161.7 and the 52-week low is ₹62.8. The stock had a trading volume of 5509 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Microns share price update :20 Microns closed today at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15 20 Microns stock closed at ₹135.8, representing a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. Yesterday's closing price was ₹133.15.

20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aarti Surfactants 580.55 2.95 0.51 824.66 417.4 492.12 Chembond Chemicals 370.0 14.95 4.21 444.7 191.3 497.59 20 Microns 135.8 2.65 1.99 161.7 62.8 479.19 Vikas Ecotech 3.38 0.16 4.97 5.09 2.38 320.62 A1 Acid 363.5 0.0 0.0 400.0 276.65 418.03

20 Microns share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 135.72 10 Days 140.20 20 Days 141.57 50 Days 128.47 100 Days 114.53 300 Days 97.11

20 Microns share price update :20 Microns trading at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55 The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹133.15, representing a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 2.6.

20 Microns share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.58% 3 Months 14.15% 6 Months 59.52% YTD 44.98% 1 Year 47.24%

20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed at ₹130.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading for 20 Microns on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5509 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹130.55.