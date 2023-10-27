20 Microns share price Today Live Updates : 20 Microns closed today at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

20 Microns had an open price of ₹133.15 and a close price of ₹130.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹133.15 and a low of ₹133.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹469.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹161.7 and the 52-week low is ₹62.8. The stock had a trading volume of 5509 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Microns share price update :20 Microns closed today at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15
20 Microns stock closed at ₹135.8, representing a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. Yesterday's closing price was ₹133.15.
20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|580.55
|2.95
|0.51
|824.66
|417.4
|492.12
|Chembond Chemicals
|370.0
|14.95
|4.21
|444.7
|191.3
|497.59
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.5
|0.0
|0.0
|400.0
|276.65
|418.03
20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range
Today's high and low for 20 Microns stock is ₹135.8.
20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|594.35
|16.75
|2.9
|824.66
|417.4
|503.82
|Chembond Chemicals
|364.0
|8.95
|2.52
|444.7
|191.3
|489.52
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.5
|0.0
|0.0
|400.0
|276.65
|418.03
20 Microns share price update :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock. Investors may need to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making any investment decisions.
20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for 20 Microns stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹135.8 Today's high price: ₹135.8
20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.65.
20 Microns share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|135.72
|10 Days
|140.20
|20 Days
|141.57
|50 Days
|128.47
|100 Days
|114.53
|300 Days
|97.11
20 Microns share price update :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8. There has been a 1.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹2.65.
20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of 20 Microns stock was ₹135.8, while the high price was also ₹135.8.
20 Microns Live Updates
20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|597.1
|19.5
|3.38
|824.66
|417.4
|506.15
|Chembond Chemicals
|360.05
|5.0
|1.41
|444.7
|191.3
|484.21
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.5
|0.0
|0.0
|400.0
|276.65
|418.03
20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.99% compared to its previous closing price and has gained ₹2.65 in value.
Click here for 20 Microns News
20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range
Today's low price for 20 Microns stock is ₹135.8 and the high price is also ₹135.8.
20 Microns share price NSE Live :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.65.
20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|601.4
|23.8
|4.12
|824.66
|417.4
|509.79
|Chembond Chemicals
|360.05
|5.0
|1.41
|444.7
|191.3
|484.21
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.45
|-0.05
|-0.01
|400.0
|276.65
|417.97
20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15
The current data shows that the stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8. There has been a 1.99 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.65.
Click here for 20 Microns Dividend
20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range
Today, 20 Microns stock reached a low price of ₹135.8 and a high price of ₹135.8.
20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|589.05
|11.45
|1.98
|824.66
|417.4
|499.32
|Chembond Chemicals
|360.05
|5.0
|1.41
|444.7
|191.3
|484.21
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.45
|-0.05
|-0.01
|400.0
|276.65
|417.97
20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15
The current data of 20 Microns stock shows that the stock price is ₹135.8. There has been a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65.
20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range
Today, 20 Microns stock's low price is ₹135.8 and the high price is also ₹135.8.
20 Microns Live Updates
20 Microns share price update :20 Microns trading at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹133.15, representing a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 2.6.
20 Microns share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.58%
|3 Months
|14.15%
|6 Months
|59.52%
|YTD
|44.98%
|1 Year
|47.24%
20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹133.15, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.6.
20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed at ₹130.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for 20 Microns on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5509 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹130.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!