20 Microns share price Today Live Updates : 20 Microns closed today at 135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's 133.15

20 Microns had an open price of ₹133.15 and a close price of ₹130.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹133.15 and a low of ₹133.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹469.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹161.7 and the 52-week low is ₹62.8. The stock had a trading volume of 5509 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Microns stock closed at ₹135.8, representing a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. Yesterday's closing price was ₹133.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|580.55
|2.95
|0.51
|824.66
|417.4
|492.12
|Chembond Chemicals
|370.0
|14.95
|4.21
|444.7
|191.3
|497.59
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.5
|0.0
|0.0
|400.0
|276.65
|418.03
Today's high and low for 20 Microns stock is ₹135.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|594.35
|16.75
|2.9
|824.66
|417.4
|503.82
|Chembond Chemicals
|364.0
|8.95
|2.52
|444.7
|191.3
|489.52
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.5
|0.0
|0.0
|400.0
|276.65
|418.03
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock. Investors may need to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making any investment decisions.
The current day's high and low data for 20 Microns stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹135.8 Today's high price: ₹135.8
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.65.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|135.72
|10 Days
|140.20
|20 Days
|141.57
|50 Days
|128.47
|100 Days
|114.53
|300 Days
|97.11
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8. There has been a 1.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹2.65.
Today, the low price of 20 Microns stock was ₹135.8, while the high price was also ₹135.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|597.1
|19.5
|3.38
|824.66
|417.4
|506.15
|Chembond Chemicals
|360.05
|5.0
|1.41
|444.7
|191.3
|484.21
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.5
|0.0
|0.0
|400.0
|276.65
|418.03
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.99% compared to its previous closing price and has gained ₹2.65 in value.
Click here for 20 Microns News
Today's low price for 20 Microns stock is ₹135.8 and the high price is also ₹135.8.
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|601.4
|23.8
|4.12
|824.66
|417.4
|509.79
|Chembond Chemicals
|360.05
|5.0
|1.41
|444.7
|191.3
|484.21
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.45
|-0.05
|-0.01
|400.0
|276.65
|417.97
The current data shows that the stock price of 20 Microns is ₹135.8. There has been a 1.99 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.65.
Click here for 20 Microns Dividend
Today, 20 Microns stock reached a low price of ₹135.8 and a high price of ₹135.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aarti Surfactants
|589.05
|11.45
|1.98
|824.66
|417.4
|499.32
|Chembond Chemicals
|360.05
|5.0
|1.41
|444.7
|191.3
|484.21
|20 Microns
|135.8
|2.65
|1.99
|161.7
|62.8
|479.19
|Vikas Ecotech
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97
|5.09
|2.38
|320.62
|A1 Acid
|363.45
|-0.05
|-0.01
|400.0
|276.65
|417.97
The current data of 20 Microns stock shows that the stock price is ₹135.8. There has been a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65.
Today, 20 Microns stock's low price is ₹135.8 and the high price is also ₹135.8.
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹133.15, representing a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 2.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.58%
|3 Months
|14.15%
|6 Months
|59.52%
|YTD
|44.98%
|1 Year
|47.24%
The current stock price of 20 Microns is ₹133.15, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.6.
On the last day of trading for 20 Microns on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5509 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹130.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!