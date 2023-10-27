Hello User
20 Microns share price Today Live Updates : 20 Microns closed today at 135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's 133.15

10 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

20 Microns stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 133.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.8 per share. Investors should monitor 20 Microns stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

20 Microns

20 Microns had an open price of 133.15 and a close price of 130.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 133.15 and a low of 133.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 469.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 161.7 and the 52-week low is 62.8. The stock had a trading volume of 5509 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST 20 Microns share price update :20 Microns closed today at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

20 Microns stock closed at 135.8, representing a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. Yesterday's closing price was 133.15.

27 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range

Today's high and low for 20 Microns stock is 135.8.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST 20 Microns share price update :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The current stock price of 20 Microns is 135.8, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock. Investors may need to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making any investment decisions.

27 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for 20 Microns stock is as follows: Today's low price: 135.8 Today's high price: 135.8

27 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST 20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The current stock price of 20 Microns is 135.8, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.65.

27 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days135.72
10 Days140.20
20 Days141.57
50 Days128.47
100 Days114.53
300 Days97.11
27 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST 20 Microns share price update :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The current stock price of 20 Microns is 135.8. There has been a 1.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.65.

27 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of 20 Microns stock was 135.8, while the high price was also 135.8.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST 20 Microns Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST 20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The current stock price of 20 Microns is 135.8, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.99% compared to its previous closing price and has gained 2.65 in value.

Click here for 20 Microns News

27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST 20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for 20 Microns stock is 135.8 and the high price is also 135.8.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST 20 Microns share price NSE Live :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The current stock price of 20 Microns is 135.8, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.65.

27 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST 20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST 20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The current data shows that the stock price of 20 Microns is 135.8. There has been a 1.99 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.65.

Click here for 20 Microns Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST 20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range

Today, 20 Microns stock reached a low price of 135.8 and a high price of 135.8.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST 20 Microns share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST 20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹135.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The current data of 20 Microns stock shows that the stock price is 135.8. There has been a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.65.

27 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST 20 Microns share price live: Today's Price range

Today, 20 Microns stock's low price is 135.8 and the high price is also 135.8.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST 20 Microns Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST 20 Microns share price update :20 Microns trading at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55

The current stock price of 20 Microns is 133.15, representing a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 2.6.

27 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST 20 Microns share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.58%
3 Months14.15%
6 Months59.52%
YTD44.98%
1 Year47.24%
27 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST 20 Microns share price Today :20 Microns trading at ₹133.15, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹130.55

The current stock price of 20 Microns is 133.15, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.6.

27 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST 20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed at ₹130.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for 20 Microns on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5509 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 130.55.

