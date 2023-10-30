Hello User
20 Microns Share Price Live blog for 30 Oct 2023

20 Microns stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 133.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.8 per share. Investors should monitor 20 Microns stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

20 Microns' stock opened at 135.8 and closed at 133.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 135.8 and a low of 135.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 479.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 161.7 and 62.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3400 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST 20 Microns share price Live :20 Microns closed at ₹133.15 on last trading day

On the last day, 20 Microns had a trading volume of 3400 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 133.15.

