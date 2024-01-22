360 One Wam share price Today Live Updates : 360 One Wam sees positive trading day

360 One Wam Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of 360 One Wam was ₹637, and the closing price was ₹628.85. The stock had a high of ₹647.3 and a low of ₹631.4. The market capitalization of 360 One Wam is ₹22,823.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹734.35, and the 52-week low is ₹395.6. The BSE volume for the day was 11,600 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Angel One
|3246.25
|-90.55
|-2.71
|3900.35
|1000.0
|27080.13
|ICICI Securities
|759.75
|-4.05
|-0.53
|799.0
|417.0
|24529.88
|360 One Wam
|636.75
|7.9
|1.26
|734.35
|395.6
|22674.0
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1600.0
|10.15
|0.64
|1625.0
|550.75
|23671.54
|Tata Investment Corporation
|4500.2
|-61.95
|-1.36
|4735.2
|1735.0
|22768.9
The current data for 360 One Wam stock shows that the price is ₹636.75. There has been a 1.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.9.
Today, the low price of 360 One Wam stock was ₹631.4, while the high price reached ₹647.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.11%
|3 Months
|6.27%
|6 Months
|21.87%
|YTD
|-11.42%
|1 Year
|29.63%
The current stock price of 360 One Wam is ₹636.75. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.9.
The current stock price of 360 One Wam is ₹636.75. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.9 points.
On the last day of trading for 360 One Wam BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,600. The closing price for the stock was ₹628.85.
