Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

360 One Wam share price Today Live Updates : 360 One Wam sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

360 One Wam stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 628.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.75 per share. Investors should monitor 360 One Wam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

360 One Wam Stock Price Today

360 One Wam Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of 360 One Wam was 637, and the closing price was 628.85. The stock had a high of 647.3 and a low of 631.4. The market capitalization of 360 One Wam is 22,823.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 734.35, and the 52-week low is 395.6. The BSE volume for the day was 11,600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST 360 One Wam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Angel One3246.25-90.55-2.713900.351000.027080.13
ICICI Securities759.75-4.05-0.53799.0417.024529.88
360 One Wam636.757.91.26734.35395.622674.0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1600.010.150.641625.0550.7523671.54
Tata Investment Corporation4500.2-61.95-1.364735.21735.022768.9
22 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST 360 One Wam share price Today :360 One Wam trading at ₹636.75, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹628.85

The current data for 360 One Wam stock shows that the price is 636.75. There has been a 1.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST 360 One Wam share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of 360 One Wam stock was 631.4, while the high price reached 647.3.

22 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST 360 One Wam Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST 360 One Wam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.11%
3 Months6.27%
6 Months21.87%
YTD-11.42%
1 Year29.63%
22 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST 360 One Wam share price NSE Live :360 One Wam trading at ₹636.75, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹628.85

The current stock price of 360 One Wam is 636.75. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.9.

22 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST 360 One Wam share price Today :360 One Wam trading at ₹636.75, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹628.85

The current stock price of 360 One Wam is 636.75. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.9 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST 360 One Wam share price Live :360 One Wam closed at ₹628.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for 360 One Wam BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,600. The closing price for the stock was 628.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.