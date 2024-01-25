Hello User
360 One Wam Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

360 One Wam stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 616.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611.3 per share. Investors should monitor 360 One Wam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

360 One Wam Stock Price Today

360 One Wam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for 360 One Wam was 628.85, and the close price was 616.85. The stock reached a high of 628.85 and a low of 591.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 21,917.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 734.35, and the 52-week low is 395.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,693 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST 360 One Wam share price Live :360 One Wam closed at ₹616.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for 360 One Wam BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,693. The closing price of the stock was 616.85.

