360 One Wam Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
360 One Wam stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 617.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630.8 per share. Investors should monitor 360 One Wam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

360 One Wam Stock Price Today

360 One Wam Share Price Today : The last day of trading for 360 One Wam saw an open price of 624.95 and a close price of 617.05. The stock reached a high of 636.75 and a low of 615. The market capitalization for the company is 22,617.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 734.35, while the 52-week low is 395.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 11,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST 360 One Wam share price NSE Live :360 One Wam closed at ₹617.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for 360 One Wam BSE, there were 11,546 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 617.05.

