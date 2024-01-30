Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

360 One Wam share price Today Live Updates : 360 One Wam sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

360 One Wam stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 630.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 635 per share. Investors should monitor 360 One Wam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

360 One Wam Stock Price Today

360 One Wam Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of 360 One Wam opened at 638.35 and closed at 630.8. The highest price reached during the day was 642.45, while the lowest price was 626.2. The market capitalization of the company is 22,767.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 734.35 and the 52-week low is 395.6. The volume traded on the BSE was 13,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST 360 One Wam share price Today :360 One Wam trading at ₹635, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹630.8

The current stock price of 360 One Wam is 635. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 4.2.

30 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST 360 One Wam share price Live :360 One Wam closed at ₹630.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for 360 One Wam BSE, the volume was 13,170 shares. The closing price for the day was 630.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!