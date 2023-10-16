5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital closed today at ₹444.9, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹447.55

On the last day, 5Paisa Capital's stock opened at ₹435 and closed at ₹436.1. The stock reached a high of ₹461.4 and a low of ₹432.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1375.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹485.6 and ₹271.25 respectively. The stock had a BSE trading volume of 51660 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

5Paisa Capital share price NSE Live :5Paisa Capital closed today at ₹444.9, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹447.55 Today, the closing price of 5Paisa Capital stock was ₹444.9, which represents a decrease of 0.59% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹447.55. The net change in the stock price was -2.65.

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹440.55 and a high of ₹459.95 for the current day.

5Paisa Capital Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of 5Paisa Capital Ltd stock is 270.10 and the 52-week high price is 485.00.

5Paisa Capital share price update :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹443.75, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹447.55 The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹443.75, which represents a decrease of 0.85% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.8, indicating a decline in value.

5Paisa Capital share price NSE Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹443.65, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹447.55 The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that its price is ₹443.65. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, which means the stock has decreased by 3.9 rupees.

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range The low price of 5Paisa Capital stock today was ₹440.55, while the high price reached ₹459.95.

5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹444.25, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹447.55 As of the current data, the stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹444.25, representing a percent change of -0.74. This indicates a decline in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹3.3. Click here for 5Paisa Capital News

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range The stock of 5Paisa Capital reached a low price of ₹443.5 and a high price of ₹459.95 today.

5Paisa Capital share price NSE Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹444.2, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹447.55 The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock is as follows: - Price: ₹444.2- Percent Change: -0.75%- Net Change: -3.35This means that the stock price of 5Paisa Capital has decreased by 0.75%, resulting in a net change of -3.35.

5Paisa Capital Live Updates 5PAISA CAPITAL More Information

5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹450.55, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹447.55 The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹450.55. There has been a 0.67% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹445.3 today and a high of ₹459.95.

5Paisa Capital share price update :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹452.5, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹447.55 The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹452.5, which represents a 1.11% increase. The net change in price is 4.95.

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹445.3 and a high of ₹459.95 today.

5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹450.85, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹447.55 The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹450.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.3 points.

5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹450.75, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹447.55 As of the current data, the stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹450.75. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.2. Click here for 5Paisa Capital Profit Loss

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range The low price of 5Paisa Capital stock today was ₹445.3, while the high price reached ₹459.95.

5Paisa Capital share price NSE Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹454, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹447.55 The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹454, which represents a 1.44% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.45.

5Paisa Capital Live Updates 5PAISA CAPITAL More Information

5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹447.55, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹436.1 The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹447.55, which represents a 2.63% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is ₹11.45.

5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital closed at ₹436.1 on last trading day The last day of trading for 5Paisa Capital on the BSE saw a total volume of 51,660 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹436.1.