5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital closed today at 444.9, down -0.59% from yesterday's 447.55

On the last day, 5Paisa Capital's stock opened at ₹435 and closed at ₹436.1. The stock reached a high of ₹461.4 and a low of ₹432.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1375.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹485.6 and ₹271.25 respectively. The stock had a BSE trading volume of 51660 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of 5Paisa Capital stock was ₹444.9, which represents a decrease of 0.59% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹447.55. The net change in the stock price was -2.65.
The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹440.55 and a high of ₹459.95 for the current day.
The 52-week low price of 5Paisa Capital Ltd stock is 270.10 and the 52-week high price is 485.00.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹443.75, which represents a decrease of 0.85% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.8, indicating a decline in value.
The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that its price is ₹443.65. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, which means the stock has decreased by 3.9 rupees.
The low price of 5Paisa Capital stock today was ₹440.55, while the high price reached ₹459.95.
As of the current data, the stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹444.25, representing a percent change of -0.74. This indicates a decline in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹3.3.
Click here for 5Paisa Capital News
The stock of 5Paisa Capital reached a low price of ₹443.5 and a high price of ₹459.95 today.
The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock is as follows: - Price: ₹444.2- Percent Change: -0.75%- Net Change: -3.35This means that the stock price of 5Paisa Capital has decreased by 0.75%, resulting in a net change of -3.35.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹450.55. There has been a 0.67% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.
The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹445.3 today and a high of ₹459.95.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹452.5, which represents a 1.11% increase. The net change in price is 4.95.
The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹445.3 and a high of ₹459.95 today.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹450.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.3 points.
As of the current data, the stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹450.75. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.2.
Click here for 5Paisa Capital Profit Loss
The low price of 5Paisa Capital stock today was ₹445.3, while the high price reached ₹459.95.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹454, which represents a 1.44% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.45.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹447.55, which represents a 2.63% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is ₹11.45.
The last day of trading for 5Paisa Capital on the BSE saw a total volume of 51,660 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹436.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!