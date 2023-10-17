comScore
5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital closed today at 458, up 3.37% from yesterday's 443.05
5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital closed today at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

10 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Livemint

5Paisa Capital stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 443.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458 per share. Investors should monitor 5Paisa Capital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

5Paisa CapitalPremium
5Paisa Capital

On the last day, 5Paisa Capital opened at 459.95 and closed at 447.55. The stock reached a high of 459.95 and a low of 440.55. The market capitalization of the company is 1367.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 485.6 and the 52-week low is 271.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 3526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:46:47 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital closed today at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

Today, the closing price for 5Paisa Capital stock was 458, which represents a 3.37% increase from the previous day. The net change in price was 14.95, with the stock closing at 443.05 yesterday.

17 Oct 2023, 06:21:37 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhani Services42.07-0.41-0.9760.523.622450.36
PNB Gilts88.381.291.4891.9855.251590.93
5Paisa Capital458.014.953.37485.6271.251403.11
Geojit Financial Services55.550.430.7859.439.11328.16
MONARCH NETWO389.556.21.62419.0186.251209.53
17 Oct 2023, 05:38:10 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of 5Paisa Capital stock today was 447.3, while the high price was 468.55.

17 Oct 2023, 03:26:48 PM IST

5Paisa Capital Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of 5Paisa Capital Ltd stock is 270.10, while the 52-week high price is 485.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:11:37 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹459.85, up 3.79% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is 459.85, which represents a 3.79% increase. The net change is 16.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:30:02 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhani Services42.29-0.19-0.4560.523.622463.17
PNB Gilts88.561.471.6991.9855.251594.17
5Paisa Capital455.2512.22.75485.6271.251394.68
Geojit Financial Services55.450.330.659.439.11325.77
MONARCH NETWO390.06.651.73419.0186.251210.93
17 Oct 2023, 02:20:12 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price update :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹455.2, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 455.2, with a percent change of 2.74 and a net change of 12.15. This indicates that the stock has gained value, with an increase of 2.74% and a net gain of 12.15.

17 Oct 2023, 02:16:53 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for 5Paisa Capital stock is 447.3, while the high price is 468.55.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41:12 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹459.95, up 3.81% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is 459.95. There has been a percent change of 3.81, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 16.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40:16 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days432.69
10 Days430.03
20 Days433.58
50 Days444.91
100 Days413.85
300 Days355.38
17 Oct 2023, 01:22:17 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of 447.3 and a high of 468.55 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03:21 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price NSE Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹462.1, up 4.3% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 462.1, with a percent change of 4.3 and a net change of 19.05.

17 Oct 2023, 12:58:39 PM IST

5Paisa Capital Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:48 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhani Services42.3-0.18-0.4260.523.622463.75
PNB Gilts88.721.631.8791.9855.251597.05
5Paisa Capital461.9518.94.27485.6271.251415.21
Geojit Financial Services55.840.721.3159.439.11335.09
MONARCH NETWO388.04.651.21419.0186.251204.72
17 Oct 2023, 12:21:45 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹462.95, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The stock price of 5Paisa Capital is currently at 462.95, which represents a 4.49% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 19.9.

Click here for 5Paisa Capital Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:10:01 PM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of 447.3 and a high of 468.55 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21:05 AM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of 5Paisa Capital reached a low price of 447.3 and a high price of 466.2 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:03:29 AM IST

5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹454.9, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is 454.9. There has been a 2.67 percent change, with a net change of 11.85.

17 Oct 2023, 10:30:39 AM IST

5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹453.65, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 453.65 with a percent change of 2.39. This represents a net change of 10.6.

Click here for 5Paisa Capital Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:23:20 AM IST

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for 5Paisa Capital stock is 447.3 and the high price is 459.

17 Oct 2023, 09:57:37 AM IST

5Paisa Capital Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:42:29 AM IST

5Paisa Capital share price NSE Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹454.75, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The stock price of 5Paisa Capital is currently trading at 454.75. It has experienced a percent change of 2.64, which represents an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.7, indicating a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 09:17:09 AM IST

5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹449.65, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 449.65, which has increased by 1.49% or 6.6.

17 Oct 2023, 08:17:40 AM IST

5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital closed at ₹447.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for 5Paisa Capital was 3526 shares. The closing price for the stock was 447.55.

