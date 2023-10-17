5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital closed today at 458, up 3.37% from yesterday's 443.05

On the last day, 5Paisa Capital opened at ₹459.95 and closed at ₹447.55. The stock reached a high of ₹459.95 and a low of ₹440.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1367.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹485.6 and the 52-week low is ₹271.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 3526 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price for 5Paisa Capital stock was ₹458, which represents a 3.37% increase from the previous day. The net change in price was ₹14.95, with the stock closing at ₹443.05 yesterday.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Dhani Services
|42.07
|-0.41
|-0.97
|60.5
|23.62
|2450.36
|PNB Gilts
|88.38
|1.29
|1.48
|91.98
|55.25
|1590.93
|5Paisa Capital
|458.0
|14.95
|3.37
|485.6
|271.25
|1403.11
|Geojit Financial Services
|55.55
|0.43
|0.78
|59.4
|39.1
|1328.16
|MONARCH NETWO
|389.55
|6.2
|1.62
|419.0
|186.25
|1209.53
The low price of 5Paisa Capital stock today was ₹447.3, while the high price was ₹468.55.
The 52-week low price of 5Paisa Capital Ltd stock is 270.10, while the 52-week high price is 485.00.
The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is ₹459.85, which represents a 3.79% increase. The net change is 16.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Dhani Services
|42.29
|-0.19
|-0.45
|60.5
|23.62
|2463.17
|PNB Gilts
|88.56
|1.47
|1.69
|91.98
|55.25
|1594.17
|5Paisa Capital
|455.25
|12.2
|2.75
|485.6
|271.25
|1394.68
|Geojit Financial Services
|55.45
|0.33
|0.6
|59.4
|39.1
|1325.77
|MONARCH NETWO
|390.0
|6.65
|1.73
|419.0
|186.25
|1210.93
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹455.2, with a percent change of 2.74 and a net change of 12.15. This indicates that the stock has gained value, with an increase of 2.74% and a net gain of 12.15.
The current day's low price for 5Paisa Capital stock is ₹447.3, while the high price is ₹468.55.
The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is ₹459.95. There has been a percent change of 3.81, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 16.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|432.69
|10 Days
|430.03
|20 Days
|433.58
|50 Days
|444.91
|100 Days
|413.85
|300 Days
|355.38
The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹447.3 and a high of ₹468.55 on the current day.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹462.1, with a percent change of 4.3 and a net change of 19.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Dhani Services
|42.3
|-0.18
|-0.42
|60.5
|23.62
|2463.75
|PNB Gilts
|88.72
|1.63
|1.87
|91.98
|55.25
|1597.05
|5Paisa Capital
|461.95
|18.9
|4.27
|485.6
|271.25
|1415.21
|Geojit Financial Services
|55.84
|0.72
|1.31
|59.4
|39.1
|1335.09
|MONARCH NETWO
|388.0
|4.65
|1.21
|419.0
|186.25
|1204.72
The stock price of 5Paisa Capital is currently at ₹462.95, which represents a 4.49% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 19.9.
Click here for 5Paisa Capital Dividend
The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹447.3 and a high of ₹468.55 on the current day.
The stock of 5Paisa Capital reached a low price of ₹447.3 and a high price of ₹466.2 on the current day.
The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is ₹454.9. There has been a 2.67 percent change, with a net change of 11.85.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹453.65 with a percent change of 2.39. This represents a net change of 10.6.
Click here for 5Paisa Capital Profit Loss
The current day's low price for 5Paisa Capital stock is ₹447.3 and the high price is ₹459.
The stock price of 5Paisa Capital is currently trading at ₹454.75. It has experienced a percent change of 2.64, which represents an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.7, indicating a positive movement.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹449.65, which has increased by 1.49% or ₹6.6.
On the last day, the BSE volume for 5Paisa Capital was 3526 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹447.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!