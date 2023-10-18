5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital closed today at ₹475.9, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹459.3

On the last day, the open price of 5Paisa Capital was ₹450.1, while the close price was ₹443.05. The stock had a high of ₹468.55 and a low of ₹447.3. The market capitalization of the company was ₹1407.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹485.6, while the 52-week low was ₹271.25. The BSE volume for the day was 11,468 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital closed today at ₹475.9, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹459.3 Today, the closing price of 5Paisa Capital stock was ₹475.9, which represents a 3.61% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹459.3. The net change in the stock price was an increase of ₹16.6.

5Paisa Capital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Dhani Services 41.06 -1.01 -2.4 60.5 23.62 2391.53 PNB Gilts 87.74 -0.84 -0.95 91.98 55.25 1579.41 5Paisa Capital 475.9 16.6 3.61 485.6 271.25 1457.95 Geojit Financial Services 58.35 2.73 4.91 59.4 39.1 1395.11 MONARCH NETWO 385.75 -3.8 -0.98 419.0 186.25 1197.74

5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹450.25 and a high of ₹475.9 on the current day.

5Paisa Capital Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for 5Paisa Capital Ltd stock is 270.10, while the 52-week high price is 485.00.

5Paisa Capital share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 437.92 10 Days 430.32 20 Days 433.39 50 Days 444.87 100 Days 415.19 300 Days 355.99

5Paisa Capital share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 7.22% 3 Months 18.64% 6 Months 56.01% YTD 49.39% 1 Year 33.64%

5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital closed at ₹443.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, 5Paisa Capital had a volume of 11,468 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was ₹443.05.