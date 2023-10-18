Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital closed today at 475.9, up 3.61% from yesterday's 459.3

12 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

5Paisa Capital stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 3.61 %. The stock closed at 459.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 475.9 per share. Investors should monitor 5Paisa Capital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

5Paisa Capital

On the last day, the open price of 5Paisa Capital was 450.1, while the close price was 443.05. The stock had a high of 468.55 and a low of 447.3. The market capitalization of the company was 1407.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 485.6, while the 52-week low was 271.25. The BSE volume for the day was 11,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital closed today at ₹475.9, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹459.3

Today, the closing price of 5Paisa Capital stock was 475.9, which represents a 3.61% increase from the previous day's closing price of 459.3. The net change in the stock price was an increase of 16.6.

18 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhani Services41.06-1.01-2.460.523.622391.53
PNB Gilts87.74-0.84-0.9591.9855.251579.41
5Paisa Capital475.916.63.61485.6271.251457.95
Geojit Financial Services58.352.734.9159.439.11395.11
MONARCH NETWO385.75-3.8-0.98419.0186.251197.74
18 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of 450.25 and a high of 475.9 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST 5Paisa Capital Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for 5Paisa Capital Ltd stock is 270.10, while the 52-week high price is 485.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 458, which represents a 3.37% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 14.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhani Services42.07-0.41-0.9760.523.622450.36
PNB Gilts88.381.291.4891.9855.251590.93
5Paisa Capital458.014.953.37485.6271.251403.11
Geojit Financial Services55.550.430.7859.439.11328.16
MONARCH NETWO389.556.21.62419.0186.251209.53
18 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price update :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 458, with a percent change of 3.37 and a net change of 14.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of 5Paisa Capital stock today was 447.3, while the high price reached 468.55.

18 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is 458, which is a 3.37% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 14.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days437.92
10 Days430.32
20 Days433.39
50 Days444.87
100 Days415.19
300 Days355.99
18 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for 5Paisa Capital stock is 447.3, while the high price is 468.55.

18 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price NSE Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 458, which represents a 3.37 percent increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 14.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST 5Paisa Capital Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 458. It has experienced a percent change of 3.37, which represents a positive increase in value. The net change is 14.95, indicating that the stock has gained 14.95 points.

18 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhani Services42.07-0.41-0.9760.523.622450.36
PNB Gilts88.381.291.4891.9855.251590.93
5Paisa Capital458.014.953.37485.6271.251403.11
Geojit Financial Services55.550.430.7859.439.11328.16
MONARCH NETWO389.556.21.62419.0186.251209.53
18 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of 5Paisa Capital stock today was 447.3, while the high price reached 468.55.

18 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price NSE Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the stock price is 458, which represents a percent change of 3.37. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.37%. The net change in the stock price is 14.95, which means that the stock has increased in value by 14.95.

18 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhani Services42.07-0.41-0.9760.523.622450.36
PNB Gilts88.381.291.4891.9855.251590.93
5Paisa Capital458.014.953.37485.6271.251403.11
Geojit Financial Services55.550.430.7859.439.11328.16
MONARCH NETWO389.556.21.62419.0186.251209.53
18 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of 5Paisa Capital stock is 447.3, while the high price is 468.55.

18 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price update :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current price of 5Paisa Capital stock is 458, which represents a 3.37 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 14.95, indicating a significant upward movement.

18 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price NSE Live :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is 458, which represents a percent change of 3.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.37%. The net change is 14.95, indicating that the stock price has increased by 14.95.

18 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhani Services42.07-0.41-0.9760.523.622450.36
PNB Gilts88.381.291.4891.9855.251590.93
5Paisa Capital458.014.953.37485.6271.251403.11
Geojit Financial Services55.550.430.7859.439.11328.16
MONARCH NETWO389.556.21.62419.0186.251209.53
18 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of 5Paisa Capital stock today was 447.3, while the high price reached 468.55.

18 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST 5Paisa Capital Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price update :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is 458. There has been a percent change of 3.37, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.95, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.

18 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.22%
3 Months18.64%
6 Months56.01%
YTD49.39%
1 Year33.64%
18 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹458, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 458, representing a 3.37% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 14.95 points.

18 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital closed at ₹443.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, 5Paisa Capital had a volume of 11,468 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was 443.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.