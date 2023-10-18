5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital closed today at 475.9, up 3.61% from yesterday's 459.3

On the last day, the open price of 5Paisa Capital was ₹450.1, while the close price was ₹443.05. The stock had a high of ₹468.55 and a low of ₹447.3. The market capitalization of the company was ₹1407.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹485.6, while the 52-week low was ₹271.25. The BSE volume for the day was 11,468 shares.
Today, the closing price of 5Paisa Capital stock was ₹475.9, which represents a 3.61% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹459.3. The net change in the stock price was an increase of ₹16.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Dhani Services
|41.06
|-1.01
|-2.4
|60.5
|23.62
|2391.53
|PNB Gilts
|87.74
|-0.84
|-0.95
|91.98
|55.25
|1579.41
|5Paisa Capital
|475.9
|16.6
|3.61
|485.6
|271.25
|1457.95
|Geojit Financial Services
|58.35
|2.73
|4.91
|59.4
|39.1
|1395.11
|MONARCH NETWO
|385.75
|-3.8
|-0.98
|419.0
|186.25
|1197.74
The stock price of 5Paisa Capital reached a low of ₹450.25 and a high of ₹475.9 on the current day.
The 52-week low price for 5Paisa Capital Ltd stock is 270.10, while the 52-week high price is 485.00.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹458, which represents a 3.37% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 14.95.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|437.92
|10 Days
|430.32
|20 Days
|433.39
|50 Days
|444.87
|100 Days
|415.19
|300 Days
|355.99
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.22%
|3 Months
|18.64%
|6 Months
|56.01%
|YTD
|49.39%
|1 Year
|33.64%
On the last day of trading, 5Paisa Capital had a volume of 11,468 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was ₹443.05.
