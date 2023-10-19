5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of 5Paisa Capital was ₹450.25 and the close price was ₹459.3. The stock reached a high of ₹475.9 and a low of ₹450.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1462.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹485.6 and the 52-week low is ₹271.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 7081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.