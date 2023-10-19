Hello User
5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

5Paisa Capital stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 471.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482 per share. Investors should monitor 5Paisa Capital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

5Paisa Capital

On the last day, the open price of 5Paisa Capital was 450.25 and the close price was 459.3. The stock reached a high of 475.9 and a low of 450.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1462.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 485.6 and the 52-week low is 271.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 7081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST 5Paisa Capital Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price update :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹482, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹471.9

The current price of 5Paisa Capital stock is 482. There has been a percent change of 2.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 10.1, meaning the price has increased by 10.1 units.

19 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.45%
3 Months21.83%
6 Months60.86%
YTD53.41%
1 Year30.31%
19 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹486.05, up 3% from yesterday's ₹471.9

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 486.05, which represents a 3% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 14.15.

19 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital closed at ₹459.3 on last trading day

On the last day, 5Paisa Capital had a BSE volume of 7,081 shares with a closing price of 459.3.

