5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of 5Paisa Capital was ₹450.25 and the close price was ₹459.3. The stock reached a high of ₹475.9 and a low of ₹450.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1462.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹485.6 and the 52-week low is ₹271.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 7081 shares.
The current price of 5Paisa Capital stock is ₹482. There has been a percent change of 2.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 10.1, meaning the price has increased by 10.1 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.45%
|3 Months
|21.83%
|6 Months
|60.86%
|YTD
|53.41%
|1 Year
|30.31%
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹486.05, which represents a 3% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of ₹14.15.
On the last day, 5Paisa Capital had a BSE volume of 7,081 shares with a closing price of ₹459.3.
