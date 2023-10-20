5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital's stock plunges in bearish market

On the last day, the open price of 5Paisa Capital was ₹486.05 and the close price was ₹471.9. The stock had a high of ₹494 and a low of ₹462.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1444.98 crore. The 52-week high is ₹485.6 and the 52-week low is ₹271.25. The BSE volume for the day was 67,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is ₹462.15, which represents a decrease of 1.72% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.34%
|3 Months
|21.42%
|6 Months
|58.88%
|YTD
|53.36%
|1 Year
|32.24%
The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is ₹469.8 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.1% and the price has decreased by ₹0.45.
On the last day of trading, 5Paisa Capital had a volume of 67,666 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹471.9.
