5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital's stock plunges in bearish market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

5Paisa Capital stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 470.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.15 per share. Investors should monitor 5Paisa Capital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

5Paisa Capital

On the last day, the open price of 5Paisa Capital was 486.05 and the close price was 471.9. The stock had a high of 494 and a low of 462.95. The market capitalization of the company is 1444.98 crore. The 52-week high is 485.6 and the 52-week low is 271.25. The BSE volume for the day was 67,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST 5Paisa Capital Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price update :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹462.15, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹470.25

The current stock price of 5Paisa Capital is 462.15, which represents a decrease of 1.72% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.1.

20 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.34%
3 Months21.42%
6 Months58.88%
YTD53.36%
1 Year32.24%
20 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Today :5Paisa Capital trading at ₹469.8, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹470.25

The current data for 5Paisa Capital stock shows that the price is 469.8 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.1% and the price has decreased by 0.45.

20 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST 5Paisa Capital share price Live :5Paisa Capital closed at ₹471.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, 5Paisa Capital had a volume of 67,666 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 471.9.

