5Paisa Capital share price Today Live Updates : 5Paisa Capital's stock plunges in bearish market

On the last day, the open price of 5Paisa Capital was ₹486.05 and the close price was ₹471.9. The stock had a high of ₹494 and a low of ₹462.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1444.98 crore. The 52-week high is ₹485.6 and the 52-week low is ₹271.25. The BSE volume for the day was 67,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.