AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed today at 329.55, up 4.62% from yesterday's 315

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE opened at ₹314.3 and closed at ₹315. The stock reached a high of ₹334 and a low of ₹293.35. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The BSE volume for the day was 2,329,371 shares.
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD reached a low of ₹293.35 and a high of ₹343.20 on the current trading day.
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share price closed the day at ₹329.55 - a 4.62% higher than the previous closing price.
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Aadhar Housing Finance share price had a par listing at ₹315 apiece on NSE
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹334 & ₹293.35 yesterday to end at ₹315.
