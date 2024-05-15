Hello User
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed today at 329.55, up 4.62% from yesterday's 315

15 May 2024
Livemint

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 4.62 %. The stock closed at 315 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.55 per share. Investors should monitor AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE opened at 314.3 and closed at 315. The stock reached a high of 334 and a low of 293.35. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The BSE volume for the day was 2,329,371 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

15 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed today at ₹329.55, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹315

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share price closed the day at 329.55 - a 4.62% higher than the previous closing price.

15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Short Term and Long Term Trends

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:00 PM IST Aadhar Housing Finance share price jumps 8% after flat debut. Buy, sell or hold?

Aadhar Housing Finance share price had a par listing at 315 apiece on NSE

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/aadhar-housing-finance-share-price-jumps-8-after-flat-debut-buy-sell-or-hold-11715753357706.html

