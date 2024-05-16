AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed today at ₹361.6, up 9.73% from yesterday's ₹329.55

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : On the last day, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE opened at ₹314.3 and closed at ₹315. The stock reached a high of ₹343.2 and a low of ₹293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 3,296,844 shares. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided in the data.
Disclaimer
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD share price live: Today's Price range
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: The stock of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD had a low of ₹340.05 and a high of ₹362.5 on the current day.
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed today at ₹361.6, up 9.73% from yesterday's ₹329.55
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share price closed the day at ₹361.6 - a 9.73% higher than the previous closing price.
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|83.09
|10 Days
|0.00
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Short Term and Long Term Trends
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD share price live: Today's Price range
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: Today, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD stock reached a low of ₹340.05 and a high of ₹358.
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Short Term and Long Term Trends
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|83.09
|10 Days
|0.00
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
After a flat listing, Aadhar Housing Finance share price jumps 7.5% to hit a new high
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/after-a-flat-listing-aadhar-housing-finance-share-price-jumps-7-5-to-hit-a-new-high-11715833716723.html
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed at ₹315 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.2 & ₹293.35 yesterday to end at ₹315.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!