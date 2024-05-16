Active Stocks
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed today at ₹361.6, up 9.73% from yesterday's ₹329.55

5 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 9.73 %. The stock closed at 329.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.6 per share. Investors should monitor AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights Premium
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : On the last day, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE opened at 314.3 and closed at 315. The stock reached a high of 343.2 and a low of 293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 3,296,844 shares. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided in the data.

16 May 2024, 08:03:49 PM IST

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

16 May 2024, 05:37:45 PM IST

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: The stock of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD had a low of 340.05 and a high of 362.5 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:51:52 PM IST

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed today at ₹361.6, up 9.73% from yesterday's ₹329.55

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share price closed the day at 361.6 - a 9.73% higher than the previous closing price.

16 May 2024, 02:55:36 PM IST

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days83.09
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
16 May 2024, 02:55:02 PM IST

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Short Term and Long Term Trends

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 01:05:46 PM IST

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: Today, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD stock reached a low of 340.05 and a high of 358.

16 May 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Short Term and Long Term Trends

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

16 May 2024, 10:20:31 AM IST

After a flat listing, Aadhar Housing Finance share price jumps 7.5% to hit a new high

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/after-a-flat-listing-aadhar-housing-finance-share-price-jumps-7-5-to-hit-a-new-high-11715833716723.html

16 May 2024, 08:00:59 AM IST

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed at ₹315 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 343.2 & 293.35 yesterday to end at 315.

