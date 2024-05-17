Hello User
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed today at 350.85, down -2.97% from yesterday's 361.6

5 min read . 08:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -2.97 %. The stock closed at 361.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.85 per share. Investors should monitor AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE opened at 340.05 and closed at 329.55. The stock had a high of 362.5 and a low of 340.05. The market capitalization was at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was at 343.2 and the low was at 293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 3106399 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

17 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: The stock of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD reached a low of 345 and a high of 371.45 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed today at ₹350.85, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹361.6

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share price closed the day at 350.85 - a 2.97% lower than the previous closing price.

17 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Short Term and Long Term Trends

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days131.66
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
17 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD reached a low of 347.5 and a high of 371.45 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Short Term and Long Term Trends

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days131.66
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
17 May 2024, 08:09 AM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed at ₹329.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 362.5 & 340.05 yesterday to end at 329.55.

