AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 350.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.6 per share. Investors should monitor AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Aadhar Housing Finance had an open price of 351.2, a close price of 350.85, a high of 354.55, and a low of 347. The market capitalization was at 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 371.45 and a 52-week low of 293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 45,039 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed at ₹350.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 354.55 & 347 yesterday to end at 350.85.

