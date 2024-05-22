Hello User
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live blog for 22 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 348.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.25 per share. Investors should monitor AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE opened at 344.25 and closed at 348.6. The stock reached a high of 349 and a low of 336.65. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 371.45 and the 52-week low is 293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 422,266 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD had a low price of 335.7 and a high price of 342.5 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days293.94
10 Days190.27
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
22 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Short Term and Long Term Trends

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed at ₹348.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 349 & 336.65 yesterday to end at 348.6.

