AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live blog for 22 May 2024

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE opened at ₹344.25 and closed at ₹348.6. The stock reached a high of ₹349 and a low of ₹336.65. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹371.45 and the 52-week low is ₹293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 422,266 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE ORD had a low price of ₹335.7 and a high price of ₹342.5 on the current day.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|293.94
|10 Days
|190.27
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹349 & ₹336.65 yesterday to end at ₹348.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!