AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE opened at ₹341.65, reaching a high of ₹345.45 and a low of ₹331. The closing price was ₹343.6 with a market capitalization of 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was at 371.45 and the low was at 293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 204,517 shares traded.
24 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST
