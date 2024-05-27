Hello User
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 333.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 342.05 per share. Investors should monitor AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : Aadhar Housing Finance's stock on the last day opened at 330.45, reached a high of 344, and closed at 333.7. The low for the day was 330.45. The market capitalization stood at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was 371.45, and the low was 293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 250,502 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed at ₹333.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 344 & 330.45 yesterday to end at 333.7.

