AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : Aadhar Housing Finance's stock on the last day opened at ₹330.45, reached a high of ₹344, and closed at ₹333.7. The low for the day was ₹330.45. The market capitalization stood at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹371.45, and the low was ₹293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 250,502 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed at ₹333.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹344 & ₹330.45 yesterday to end at ₹333.7.