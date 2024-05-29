AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : Aadhar Housing Finance's stock opened at ₹340 and closed at ₹340.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹343.35, and the low was ₹329.3. The market capitalization stood at 0.0 crores, with a 52-week high of 371.45 and a 52-week low of 293.35. The BSE volume for the day was 124,527 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE closed at ₹340.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.35 & ₹329.3 yesterday to end at ₹340.4.