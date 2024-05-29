AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE Share Price Today Live Updates : AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 340.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.6 per share. Investors should monitor AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.