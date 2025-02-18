ABB India share price Today Live Updates : ABB India Faces Downturn in Today’s Trading

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India opened at ₹5470 and closed at ₹5241.20, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹5511 and a low of ₹5185.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹110433.79 crore, ABB India has a 52-week high of ₹9200 and a low of ₹4449.60. The BSE volume for the day was 83,666 shares traded.
ABB India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ABB India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5434.44
|10 Days
|5512.23
|20 Days
|5824.38
|50 Days
|6521.13
|100 Days
|7096.46
|300 Days
|7497.69
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India share price is at ₹5203.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5162.72 and ₹5290.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5162.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5290.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ABB India has seen a trading volume that is 1236.84% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹5205.50, reflecting a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while negative price movement paired with high volume may signal a further drop in prices.
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India touched a high of 5470.05 & a low of 5155.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders can consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5373.42
|Support 1
|5059.02
|Resistance 2
|5578.93
|Support 2
|4950.13
|Resistance 3
|5687.82
|Support 3
|4744.62
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5511 & ₹5185.95 yesterday to end at ₹5213.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend