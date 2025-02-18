Hello User
ABB India share price Today Live Updates : ABB India Faces Downturn in Today’s Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : ABB India stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 5241.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5203.90 per share. Investors should monitor ABB India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India opened at 5470 and closed at 5241.20, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of 5511 and a low of 5185.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 110433.79 crore, ABB India has a 52-week high of 9200 and a low of 4449.60. The BSE volume for the day was 83,666 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 12:23 PM IST ABB India Live Updates: ABB India Short Term and Long Term Trends

ABB India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ABB India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Feb 2025, 12:20 PM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5434.44
10 Days5512.23
20 Days5824.38
50 Days6521.13
100 Days7096.46
300 Days7497.69
18 Feb 2025, 12:10 PM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India trading at ₹5203.90, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹5241.20

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India share price is at 5203.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5162.72 and 5290.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5162.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5290.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1236.84% higher than yesterday

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ABB India has seen a trading volume that is 1236.84% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 5205.50, reflecting a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while negative price movement paired with high volume may signal a further drop in prices.

18 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India touched a high of 5470.05 & a low of 5155.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders can consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15373.42Support 15059.02
Resistance 25578.93Support 24950.13
Resistance 35687.82Support 34744.62
18 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India closed at ₹5241.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5511 & 5185.95 yesterday to end at 5213.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

