ABB India share price Today Live Updates : ABB India Faces Downturn in Today’s Trading

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : ABB India stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 5241.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5203.90 per share. Investors should monitor ABB India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.