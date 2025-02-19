Hello User
ABB India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : ABB India stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 5241.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5140.75 per share. Investors should monitor ABB India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India opened at 5470 and closed at 5241.20, reflecting a decline. The stock experienced a high of 5511 and a low of 5093.40. The company's market capitalization stands at 108,885.47 crore. Over the past year, ABB India reached a 52-week high of 9200 and a low of 4449.60, with a trading volume of 128,610 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India closed at ₹5241.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5511 & 5093.40 yesterday to end at 5140.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

