ABB India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India opened at ₹5470 and closed at ₹5241.20, reflecting a decline. The stock experienced a high of ₹5511 and a low of ₹5093.40. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹108,885.47 crore. Over the past year, ABB India reached a 52-week high of ₹9200 and a low of ₹4449.60, with a trading volume of 128,610 shares on the BSE.
19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India closed at ₹5241.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5511 & ₹5093.40 yesterday to end at ₹5140.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend