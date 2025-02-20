Hello User
ABB India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : ABB India stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2025, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 5140.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5122.85 per share. Investors should monitor ABB India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India's stock opened at 5124.25 and closed at 5140.75, reflecting a slight gain. The day's trading saw a high of 5190.70 and a low of 5016.20. The company's market capitalization stands at 108506.33 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 9200 and a low of 4449.60, with a trading volume of 17,852 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 6500.0, 26.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5444
    Buy4333
    Hold8889
    Sell5666
    Strong Sell0.00111
20 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India volume yesterday was 955 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 708 k

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 938 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India closed at ₹5140.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5190.70 & 5016.20 yesterday to end at 5122.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

