ABB India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India's stock opened at ₹5124.25 and closed at ₹5140.75, reflecting a slight gain. The day's trading saw a high of ₹5190.70 and a low of ₹5016.20. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹108506.33 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹9200 and a low of ₹4449.60, with a trading volume of 17,852 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹6500.0, 26.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 938 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5190.70 & ₹5016.20 yesterday to end at ₹5122.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend