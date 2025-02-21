ABB India Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India's stock opened at ₹5118.30 and closed slightly higher at ₹5122.85. The stock reached a high of ₹5365.10 and dipped to a low of ₹5075.05 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹113,233.90 crore. Over the past year, ABB India has seen a 52-week high of ₹9200 and a low of ₹4449.60, with a trading volume of 22,505 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for ABB India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5437.13
|Support 1
|5161.33
|Resistance 2
|5530.37
|Support 2
|4978.77
|Resistance 3
|5712.93
|Support 3
|4885.53
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹6224.0, 16.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|8
|9
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 757 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5365.10 & ₹5075.05 yesterday to end at ₹5346.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend