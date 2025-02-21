Hello User
ABB India Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : ABB India stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 4.36 %. The stock closed at 5122.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5346.05 per share. Investors should monitor ABB India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India's stock opened at 5118.30 and closed slightly higher at 5122.85. The stock reached a high of 5365.10 and dipped to a low of 5075.05 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 113,233.90 crore. Over the past year, ABB India has seen a 52-week high of 9200 and a low of 4449.60, with a trading volume of 22,505 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for ABB India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15437.13Support 15161.33
Resistance 25530.37Support 24978.77
Resistance 35712.93Support 34885.53
21 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 6224.0, 16.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5444
    Buy6333
    Hold8989
    Sell4566
    Strong Sell0.00111
21 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India volume yesterday was 780 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 742 k

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 757 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India closed at ₹5122.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5365.10 & 5075.05 yesterday to end at 5346.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

