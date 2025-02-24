Hello User
ABB India Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : ABB India stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 5345.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5287.20 per share. Investors should monitor ABB India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India's stock opened at 5344.30 and closed slightly higher at 5345.05. The stock reached a high of 5362.15 and a low of 5185.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 112,040.20 crore, ABB India's performance reflects a 52-week high of 9200 and a low of 4449.60. The BSE volume for the day was 19,135 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for ABB India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15380.38Support 15199.48
Resistance 25463.62Support 25101.82
Resistance 35561.28Support 35018.58
24 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 6224.0, 17.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5444
    Buy6333
    Hold8989
    Sell4566
    Strong Sell0.00111
24 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India volume yesterday was 616 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 761 k

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 597 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India closed at ₹5345.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5362.15 & 5185.50 yesterday to end at 5287.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

