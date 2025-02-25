ABB India share price Today Live Updates : ABB India Experiences Decline in Stock Performance Today

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India opened at ₹5286.40 and closed slightly higher at ₹5287.20. The stock reached a high of ₹5409.95 and a low of ₹5194.55, reflecting some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹114126.44 crore. Over the past year, ABB India has seen a 52-week high of ₹9200 and a low of ₹4449.60, with a BSE trading volume of 11,285 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ABB India Live Updates: ABB India's share price decreased by 1.19% today, reaching ₹5321.45, amidst mixed performance among its peers. While Polycab India is experiencing a decline, Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|4876.8
|1.2
|0.02
|8129.95
|4492.65
|173672.73
|ABB India
|5321.45
|-64.2
|-1.19
|9200.0
|5016.2
|112765.99
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|604.95
|2.7
|0.45
|874.5
|420.85
|92486.23
|Polycab India
|5749.0
|-87.55
|-1.5
|7607.15
|4638.0
|86476.7
|Hitachi Energy India
|11625.5
|7.2
|0.06
|16534.5
|5811.0
|49270.82
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in ABB India suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
ABB India Live Updates: ABB India share price is at ₹5312 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5258.2 and ₹5472.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5258.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5472.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ABB India has decreased by -0.49%, currently trading at ₹5359.45. Over the past year, ABB India's shares have dropped by -0.04%, also standing at ₹5359.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|-20.12%
|6 Months
|-30.81%
|YTD
|-22.02%
|1 Year
|-0.04%
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for ABB India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5472.3
|Support 1
|5258.2
|Resistance 2
|5547.7
|Support 2
|5119.5
|Resistance 3
|5686.4
|Support 3
|5044.1
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹6224.0, 15.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|8
|9
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 557 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5409.95 & ₹5194.55 yesterday to end at ₹5385.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.