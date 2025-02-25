Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

ABB India share price Today Live Updates : ABB India Experiences Decline in Stock Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : ABB India stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 5385.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5312 per share. Investors should monitor ABB India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates

ABB India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ABB India opened at 5286.40 and closed slightly higher at 5287.20. The stock reached a high of 5409.95 and a low of 5194.55, reflecting some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 114126.44 crore. Over the past year, ABB India has seen a 52-week high of 9200 and a low of 4449.60, with a BSE trading volume of 11,285 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST ABB India Live Updates: Stock Peers

ABB India Live Updates: ABB India's share price decreased by 1.19% today, reaching 5321.45, amidst mixed performance among its peers. While Polycab India is experiencing a decline, Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens4876.81.20.028129.954492.65173672.73
ABB India5321.45-64.2-1.199200.05016.2112765.99
CG Power & Industrial Solutions604.952.70.45874.5420.8592486.23
Polycab India5749.0-87.55-1.57607.154638.086476.7
Hitachi Energy India11625.57.20.0616534.55811.049270.82
25 Feb 2025, 09:43 AM IST ABB India Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in ABB India suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST ABB India Live Updates: ABB India trading at ₹5312, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹5385.65

ABB India Live Updates: ABB India share price is at 5312 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5258.2 and 5472.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5258.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5472.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ABB India has decreased by -0.49%, currently trading at 5359.45. Over the past year, ABB India's shares have dropped by -0.04%, also standing at 5359.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.82%
3 Months-20.12%
6 Months-30.81%
YTD-22.02%
1 Year-0.04%
25 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for ABB India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15472.3Support 15258.2
Resistance 25547.7Support 25119.5
Resistance 35686.4Support 35044.1
25 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 6224.0, 15.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5444
    Buy6333
    Hold8989
    Sell4566
    Strong Sell0.00111
25 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India volume yesterday was 568 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 776 k

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 557 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST ABB India Share Price Live Updates: ABB India closed at ₹5287.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

ABB India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5409.95 & 5194.55 yesterday to end at 5385.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.