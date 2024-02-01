Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Abbott India Share Price Today : Abbott India's stock opened at ₹25517.25 and closed at ₹25507 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹26250, while the lowest price was ₹25517.25. The market capitalization of Abbott India is ₹54821.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹26350, and the 52-week low is ₹19777.62. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Abbott India was 738 shares.

