Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 25507 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25799.35 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India Stock Price Today

Abbott India Share Price Today : Abbott India's stock opened at 25517.25 and closed at 25507 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 26250, while the lowest price was 25517.25. The market capitalization of Abbott India is 54821.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 26350, and the 52-week low is 19777.62. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Abbott India was 738 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Abbott India share price update :Abbott India closed at ₹25507 on last trading day

On the last day of Abbott India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 738 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 25,507.

