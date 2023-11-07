Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Abbott India's stock opened at ₹23,298.95 and closed at ₹23,293.15 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹23,363.75, while the lowest price was ₹23,177.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹49,536.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24,724.95, and the 52-week low is ₹19,027.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Abbott India Top active call options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 12:06 were at strike price of ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹320.0 (+28.72%) & ₹110.65 (+62.72%) respectively. Top active put options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 12:06 were at strike price of ₹22000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹22500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹75.0 (-17.81%) & ₹140.0 (-12.39%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Abbott India share price update :Abbott India trading at ₹23415.7, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹23293.15 The current stock price of Abbott India is ₹23415.7, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 122.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the actual increase in value is ₹122.55.

Abbott India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Zydus Lifesciences 595.9 11.55 1.98 668.5 390.1 60317.24 Lupin 889.05 8.25 0.94 889.9 602.8 40450.12 Abbott India 23450.35 157.2 0.67 24724.95 19027.36 49830.35 Alkem Laboratories 3866.95 44.25 1.16 4270.95 2835.05 46235.19 Syngene International 716.6 3.25 0.46 860.2 544.56 28766.8

Abbott India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Abbott India stock is ₹23177.35 and the high price is ₹23400.

Abbott India November futures opened at 23280.0 as against previous close of 23385.8 Abbott India is currently trading at a spot price of 23405. The bid price is 23501.45, and the offer price is 23519.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 40 and a bid quantity of 40. The open interest for Abbott India stands at 66960.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Abbott India share price update :Abbott India trading at ₹23365.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹23293.15 The current stock price of Abbott India is ₹23365.35. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 72.2.

Top active options for Abbott India Top active call options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹279.0 (+12.23%) & ₹84.95 (+24.93%) respectively. Top active put options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹22000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹21500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹75.0 (+17.81%) & ₹50.1 (+82.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Abbott India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Zydus Lifesciences 593.15 8.8 1.51 668.5 390.1 60038.89 Lupin 889.05 8.25 0.94 889.9 602.8 40450.12 Abbott India 23356.05 62.9 0.27 24724.95 19027.36 49629.97 Alkem Laboratories 3868.3 45.6 1.19 4270.95 2835.05 46251.33 Syngene International 711.65 -1.7 -0.24 860.2 544.56 28568.09

Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹23293.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Abbott India had a volume of 48 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹23,293.15.