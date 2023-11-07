Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Abbott India's stock opened at ₹23,298.95 and closed at ₹23,293.15 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹23,363.75, while the lowest price was ₹23,177.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹49,536.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24,724.95, and the 52-week low is ₹19,027.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 12:06 were at strike price of ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹320.0 (+28.72%) & ₹110.65 (+62.72%) respectively.
Top active put options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 12:06 were at strike price of ₹22000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹22500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹75.0 (-17.81%) & ₹140.0 (-12.39%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of Abbott India is ₹23415.7, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 122.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the actual increase in value is ₹122.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zydus Lifesciences
|595.9
|11.55
|1.98
|668.5
|390.1
|60317.24
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40450.12
|Abbott India
|23450.35
|157.2
|0.67
|24724.95
|19027.36
|49830.35
|Alkem Laboratories
|3866.95
|44.25
|1.16
|4270.95
|2835.05
|46235.19
|Syngene International
|716.6
|3.25
|0.46
|860.2
|544.56
|28766.8
The current day's low price for Abbott India stock is ₹23177.35 and the high price is ₹23400.
Abbott India is currently trading at a spot price of 23405. The bid price is 23501.45, and the offer price is 23519.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 40 and a bid quantity of 40. The open interest for Abbott India stands at 66960.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Abbott India is ₹23365.35. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 72.2.
Top active call options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹279.0 (+12.23%) & ₹84.95 (+24.93%) respectively.
Top active put options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹22000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹21500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹75.0 (+17.81%) & ₹50.1 (+82.18%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zydus Lifesciences
|593.15
|8.8
|1.51
|668.5
|390.1
|60038.89
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40450.12
|Abbott India
|23356.05
|62.9
|0.27
|24724.95
|19027.36
|49629.97
|Alkem Laboratories
|3868.3
|45.6
|1.19
|4270.95
|2835.05
|46251.33
|Syngene International
|711.65
|-1.7
|-0.24
|860.2
|544.56
|28568.09
On the last day of trading, Abbott India had a volume of 48 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹23,293.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!