Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 12:06 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 23293.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23415.7 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India

Abbott India's stock opened at 23,298.95 and closed at 23,293.15 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was 23,363.75, while the lowest price was 23,177.35. The company's market capitalization is 49,536.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24,724.95, and the 52-week low is 19,027.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Abbott India

Top active call options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 12:06 were at strike price of 24000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 320.0 (+28.72%) & 110.65 (+62.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 12:06 were at strike price of 22000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 22500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 75.0 (-17.81%) & 140.0 (-12.39%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

07 Nov 2023, 11:54 AM IST Abbott India share price update :Abbott India trading at ₹23415.7, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹23293.15

The current stock price of Abbott India is 23415.7, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 122.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the actual increase in value is 122.55.

07 Nov 2023, 11:33 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Zydus Lifesciences595.911.551.98668.5390.160317.24
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
Abbott India23450.35157.20.6724724.9519027.3649830.35
Alkem Laboratories3866.9544.251.164270.952835.0546235.19
Syngene International716.63.250.46860.2544.5628766.8
07 Nov 2023, 11:24 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Abbott India stock is 23177.35 and the high price is 23400.

07 Nov 2023, 11:21 AM IST Abbott India November futures opened at 23280.0 as against previous close of 23385.8

Abbott India is currently trading at a spot price of 23405. The bid price is 23501.45, and the offer price is 23519.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 40 and a bid quantity of 40. The open interest for Abbott India stands at 66960.

07 Nov 2023, 11:04 AM IST Abbott India share price update :Abbott India trading at ₹23365.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹23293.15

The current stock price of Abbott India is 23365.35. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 72.2.

07 Nov 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Abbott India

Top active call options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of 24000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 279.0 (+12.23%) & 84.95 (+24.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Abbott India at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of 22000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 21500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 75.0 (+17.81%) & 50.1 (+82.18%) respectively.

07 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Stock Peers

07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹23293.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Abbott India had a volume of 48 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 23,293.15.

