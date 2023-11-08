Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Abbott India's stock opened at ₹23,298.95 and closed at ₹23,293.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹23,800.9 and a low of ₹23,177.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Abbott India is ₹50,575.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24,724.95 and ₹19,027.36 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 417 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Abbott India Top active call options for Abbott India at 08 Nov 10:48 were at strike price of ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹485.0 (+18.61%) & ₹185.0 (+34.64%) respectively. Top active put options for Abbott India at 08 Nov 10:48 were at strike price of ₹23000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹22000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹128.0 (-23.24%) & ₹18.0 (-54.94%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Abbott India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Zydus Lifesciences 627.95 30.9 5.18 668.5 390.1 63561.36 Lupin 889.05 8.25 0.94 889.9 602.8 40450.12 Abbott India 23850.2 95.7 0.4 24724.95 19027.36 50680.01 Alkem Laboratories 4276.2 249.3 6.19 4270.95 2835.05 51128.39 Syngene International 721.35 9.3 1.31 860.2 544.56 28957.48

Abbott India share price Today :Abbott India trading at ₹23920.7, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹23754.5 The current stock price of Abbott India is ₹23920.7 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 166.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% from its previous value and has increased by ₹166.2 in total.

Abbott India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Abbott India stock is ₹23,708.85 and the high price is ₹23,953.45.

Abbott India November futures opened at 23784.2 as against previous close of 23839.25 Abbott India is trading at a spot price of 23818.95. The bid price is 23905.45 and the offer price is 23924.3, with bid and offer quantities of 40 each. The stock has an open interest of 62520.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Abbott India share price NSE Live :Abbott India trading at ₹23853, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹23754.5 The current data of Abbott India stock shows that the stock price is ₹23853, which represents a 0.41 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 98.5.

Abbott India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.12% 3 Months 1.44% 6 Months 9.14% YTD 12.01% 1 Year 23.81%

Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹23293.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Abbott India had a trading volume of 417 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹23,293.15.