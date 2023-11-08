Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Abbott India's stock opened at ₹23,298.95 and closed at ₹23,293.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹23,800.9 and a low of ₹23,177.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Abbott India is ₹50,575.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24,724.95 and ₹19,027.36 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 417 shares.
Top active call options for Abbott India at 08 Nov 10:48 were at strike price of ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹485.0 (+18.61%) & ₹185.0 (+34.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Abbott India at 08 Nov 10:48 were at strike price of ₹23000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹22000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹128.0 (-23.24%) & ₹18.0 (-54.94%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zydus Lifesciences
|627.95
|30.9
|5.18
|668.5
|390.1
|63561.36
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40450.12
|Abbott India
|23850.2
|95.7
|0.4
|24724.95
|19027.36
|50680.01
|Alkem Laboratories
|4276.2
|249.3
|6.19
|4270.95
|2835.05
|51128.39
|Syngene International
|721.35
|9.3
|1.31
|860.2
|544.56
|28957.48
The current stock price of Abbott India is ₹23920.7 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 166.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% from its previous value and has increased by ₹166.2 in total.
The current day's low price of Abbott India stock is ₹23,708.85 and the high price is ₹23,953.45.
Abbott India is trading at a spot price of 23818.95. The bid price is 23905.45 and the offer price is 23924.3, with bid and offer quantities of 40 each. The stock has an open interest of 62520.
The current data of Abbott India stock shows that the stock price is ₹23853, which represents a 0.41 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 98.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.12%
|3 Months
|1.44%
|6 Months
|9.14%
|YTD
|12.01%
|1 Year
|23.81%
On the last day of trading, Abbott India had a trading volume of 417 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹23,293.15.
