Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 23754.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23920.7 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India

Abbott India's stock opened at 23,298.95 and closed at 23,293.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 23,800.9 and a low of 23,177.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Abbott India is 50,575.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24,724.95 and 19,027.36 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Abbott India

Top active call options for Abbott India at 08 Nov 10:48 were at strike price of 24000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 25000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 485.0 (+18.61%) & 185.0 (+34.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Abbott India at 08 Nov 10:48 were at strike price of 23000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 22000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 128.0 (-23.24%) & 18.0 (-54.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Zydus Lifesciences627.9530.95.18668.5390.163561.36
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
Abbott India23850.295.70.424724.9519027.3650680.01
Alkem Laboratories4276.2249.36.194270.952835.0551128.39
Syngene International721.359.31.31860.2544.5628957.48
08 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Abbott India share price Today :Abbott India trading at ₹23920.7, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹23754.5

The current stock price of Abbott India is 23920.7 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 166.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% from its previous value and has increased by 166.2 in total.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Abbott India stock is 23,708.85 and the high price is 23,953.45.

08 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Abbott India November futures opened at 23784.2 as against previous close of 23839.25

Abbott India is trading at a spot price of 23818.95. The bid price is 23905.45 and the offer price is 23924.3, with bid and offer quantities of 40 each. The stock has an open interest of 62520.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Abbott India Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Abbott India share price NSE Live :Abbott India trading at ₹23853, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹23754.5

The current data of Abbott India stock shows that the stock price is 23853, which represents a 0.41 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 98.5.

08 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.12%
3 Months1.44%
6 Months9.14%
YTD12.01%
1 Year23.81%
08 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹23293.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Abbott India had a trading volume of 417 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 23,293.15.

