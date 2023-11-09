Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Abbott India's stock opened at ₹23787.7 and closed at ₹23754.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹24298.9, while the lowest price was ₹23708.85. The market capitalization of Abbott India is ₹51423.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24724.95 and ₹19027.36, respectively. A total of 448 shares were traded on the BSE for Abbott India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Abbott India stock is ₹24200.05 with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 445.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.88% or ₹445.55. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and may change throughout the trading day. Investors should consider other factors such as market trends and company news before making any investment decisions.
