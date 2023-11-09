Hello User
Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 23754.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24200.05 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India

Abbott India's stock opened at 23787.7 and closed at 23754.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 24298.9, while the lowest price was 23708.85. The market capitalization of Abbott India is 51423.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24724.95 and 19027.36, respectively. A total of 448 shares were traded on the BSE for Abbott India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Abbott India share price Today :Abbott India trading at ₹24200.05, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹23754.5

The current price of Abbott India stock is 24200.05 with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 445.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.88% or 445.55. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and may change throughout the trading day. Investors should consider other factors such as market trends and company news before making any investment decisions.

09 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹23754.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Abbott India had a BSE volume of 448 shares. The closing price for the day was 23,754.5.

