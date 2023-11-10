Hello User
Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 24271.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23827.1 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India

Abbott India's stock opened at 24,263.3 and closed at 24,271.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 24,422.5 and a low of 23,807 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 50,630.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24,724.95 and 19,027.36 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹24271.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Abbott India had a BSE volume of 1314 shares. The closing price for the day was 24271.15.

